Covid-19: Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire move to tier 3
- Published
Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and all of Hertfordshire will move into England's highest tier of coronavirus restrictions.
The government has announced these areas, currently in tier two, will be tier three from 00:01 GMT on Saturday.
The restrictions will see pubs and restaurants closed, except for takeaway and delivery services.
Hertsmere, Three Rivers, Watford and Broxbourne in Hertfordshire moved into tier three on Wednesday.
All 18 of the local authority areas in these three counties are seeing the number of cases per 100,000 of the population rise, with 10 of them above the England-wide average rate of 205.7 per 100,000 people.
Broxbourne, with 556.1 cases per 100,000 people, has the ninth-highest case rate in England overall.
Tier three restrictions mean households must not mix indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens and the rule of six applies in outdoor public spaces.
Indoor entertainment venues must also shut and no fans will be allowed in sport stadiums.
Luton council's director of public health, Lucy Hubber, said that while the Very High Alert level meant some new restrictions would come in, the main message for the town remained the same: remember the hands-face-space advice, self-isolate when needed and get a rapid test at a community testing centre.
"We also need to continue to not mix with people we don't live with. As hard as this is for many of us, it is the best way to slow the spread of this disease," she said.
"Luton's case rates remain very high and unfortunately we've recently seen some evidence of people breaking the rules that are put in place to protect us.
"We are in discussions with Bedfordshire Police about additional enforcement that can be done to crack down on those deliberately breaking the rules and putting other people at risk."
Dave Hodgson, the elected Liberal Democrat mayor of Bedford, where the case rate has risen from 134.5 to 240.1 per 100,000 people in a week, said the rise seen locally since the end of lockdown was "deeply worrying".
"We have to be clear, we have not been pulled into tier three by any surrounding authorities - Bedford Borough has seen a steep rise in cases, and as a community we have to get a handle on it," he said.
"These restrictions have been put in place to bring down our local infection rate, and keep people as safe as possible in the run-up to Christmas."
Following the announcement, Luton Town confirmed supporters would not be allowed at upcoming matches.
"We are truly sorry that those season ticket holders who have not yet been able to attend either of the Norwich or Preston matches will have to wait a little longer to come back to live football," a statement said.
"The atmosphere inside the ground at those two fixtures has been wonderful, and all of those supporters who have attended have followed the rules in the stadium as the great ambassadors that we asked you to be. We thank every single one of you for the role you have played."
It said it would update supporters when the situation is reviewed again.
Analysis
Andy Holmes, Political Editor, BBC Three Counties Radio
With rates of infection rising of late, the move to tier three for all parts of Beds, Herts and Bucks is no surprise.
Even areas like Central Bedfordshire, which have previously seen quite low rates, have seen an increase in the last couple of weeks.
Although case rates aren't the only criteria the government considers, the fact that Milton Keynes now has a higher rate than Luton (which for weeks had the highest in the East) and more deaths in the last seven days, would have sealed the town's fate, along with its neighbours in Bedford Borough, Luton and Central Bedfordshire.
Buckinghamshire moves up to tier 3 as a whole county, despite some of its MPs lobbying for restrictions to be made on a more localised level.
It's a similar story for the rest of Hertfordshire, where the remaining six districts - Stevenage, St Albans, Welwyn, North Herts, East Herts and Dacorum - will join Hertsmere, Broxbourne, Three Rivers and Watford in the top tier from Saturday morning.
Rates in Stevenage and North Herts are low compared to the rest of the county, but a request to the government by their Conservative MPs Stephen McPartland and Sir Oliver Heald, asking to be treated separately has seemingly fallen on deaf ears.
The feeling from councils and politicians I've spoken to this week is that the government has imposed these restrictions on them, rather than involving them in the decision-making.
The table below shows how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to 11 December by county, and the figure at the same point a week ago.
The table below shows how many people have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk