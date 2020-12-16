Covid-19: High Wycombe party organiser fined £10k for rules breach
The organiser of a party attended by about 200 people has been fined £10,000 by police for breaching Covid-19 rules.
Thames Valley Police said officers attended a property in the Marlow Hill area of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Saturday.
It said it appeared to be a ticketed event with music being played in a number of rooms.
Supt Emma Baillie said: "This was a blatant and flagrant breach of the legislation around coronavirus."
High Wycombe is in the tier two category for England, which forbids the mixing of households indoors.
Police said "due to the sheer numbers" of people present, dispersal of those attending was deemed the "safest option".
The force said the party was "quickly dispersed" and it was thought most in attendance were not from the local area.
The organiser of the party was identified and issued with a £10,000 fine for organising a gathering of more than 30 people in a private dwelling.
The force said it also worked with Buckinghamshire Council to obtain a closure order on the property, preventing anyone entering or using it for three months.
