Compensation for residents over Milton Keynes warehouse build
- Published
Residents will be offered compensation for the "unnecessary stress and anxiety" caused by a warehouse being allowed to double in height.
The 18m-high (59ft) warehouse in Blakelands, Milton Keynes, which residents say dwarves their homes, was built in 2018.
Milton Keynes Council leader Pete Marland apologised for issues around granting planning permission, which had been made legally.
Residents expect to receive up to £150.
Last month a council-commissioned review found the decision to grant permission was "bona fide and proper".
The 20,522 sq m (24,544 sq yd) warehouse, described by Blakelands Residents' Association as a "huge, enormous monstrosity", was given the go-ahead in May 2017.
Labour leader Mr Marland stood by the council's position that the decision of the "non-political" development control committee to grant planning permission in May 2017 had been made legally and after considering the impact on residents, says the Local Government Reporting Service.
He said the "financial redress" for residents involved in the original consultation would be in line with "what would be expected from the Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) scheme for time and trouble to pursue this matter."
The LGO has examples of financial redress that point to offers of up to £1,000, although residents expect this to be in the order of £50 to £150.
Mr Marland said there was "no evidence of wrongdoing" despite admitting that the council had "poor record keeping" and held no record of the decision making process.
It has caused a deep mistrust and undermined confidence in the planning system, he said.
The Conservative group on the council said that a challenge will be made to an audit committee decision not to appoint another external auditor. The full council will be asked to rescind that decision at its meeting in January.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk