Bedford bus crash: Paul Udris 'failed to see lights change' and killed woman
A bus driver who killed a pedestrian after failing to see a set of crossing lights change to red has been jailed for one year and three months.
Paul Udris, 62, crashed the bus into Shama Kalyan, 54, who had stepped on to the crossing on Ampthill Road, Bedford, on 18 December 2017.
Mrs Kalyan was airlifted to hospital but died from her injuries.
At Luton Crown Court, Udris, of Bedford, was jailed after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
The court heard Udris, of Harewood Road, an experienced bus driver with a previously unblemished driving record, knew the road and crossing well.
Just before 11:40 GMT, Mrs Kalyan was going home after work and was waiting at the crossing for the lights to change.
Prosecutor Nigel Ogborne said although Udris failed to spot the lights at the crossing had change to red, some of his passengers had not.
'Looking without seeing'
"Four to five witnesses on board the bus state the traffic lights for traffic were red. The bus failed to stop and collided with Mrs Kalyan, who sustained serious head injuries," he said.
Mr Ogborne said the lights and controls at the crossing were checked and found to be working correctly.
He said the police investigation established Udris would have had a good view of the crossing and lights for in excess of 200m (656ft).
Oliver Renton, defending, said Udris at the time had been experiencing the stress of caring for his elderly father who had dementia, which could have affected his concentration.
Mr Renton said even one of the investigating police officers had referred to the driver that day as "looking without seeing".
The court heard he had lost his job as a bus driver as a result, and Mr Renton added the remorse his client now felt was "very real".
Udris was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.