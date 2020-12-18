Covid-19: Bovingdon Market 'closed indefinitely' over safety fears
A popular market has been closed indefinitely due to Covid-19 concerns.
Bovingdon Market was served with a notice under coronavirus legislation by Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) after police saw "inadequate social distancing and excessive crowding".
Dacorum Borough Council said local talks to agree measures to allow it to continue had been "unsuccessful".
The BBC has contacted operators Wendy Fair Markets for comment.
According to its website, Bovingdon Market, situated on the old main runways of a former World War Two airfield, claims to be "the busiest" Saturday and Bank Holiday market in England, with about 400 stalls selling a variety of goods.
On reopening after the second lockdown, it asked people to come in groups of two, wear masks and not bring children as it was going to be "very, very busy". It also suggested visiting in the afternoon to avoid large queues.
'Safeguard communities'
Insp Jeff Scott from Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers have witnessed inadequate social distancing and excessive crowding at the site which has led to significant concerns for the health of both the local and wider community, the latter of which travel from across the country to visit the market."
Dacorum Council says the "closure is currently indefinite".
In a statement, the authority added it had worked with the county council and police to "address the concerns" about the market, and HCC took action under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020.
"The local authorities have been in dialogue with Bovingdon Market organisers to agree measures to enable continued operation, but these have to date been unsuccessful," the statement read.
Council leader Andrew Williams said: "We fully support the necessary action taken by Hertfordshire County Council and the Director of Public Health Hertfordshire."
