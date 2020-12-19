Covid-19 tier 4 for Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire
Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire will move into England's new tier four of coronavirus restrictions.
These areas, currently in tier three, will be in tier four from 00:01 GMT on Sunday, the government has announced.
The further restrictions include a ban on travelling in or out of tier four. People can meet one-to-one outside.
The infection rate in Broxbourne almost doubled week-on week up to 14 December, the 15th-highest in England.
The Hertfordshire district, which includes Hoddesdon and Cheshunt, had 652.8 cases per 100,000 people, up from 330 in the previous week.
As in tier three - very high alert - all non-essential shops will remain closed, along with hair salons and leisure centres. Pubs and restaurants can only operate as a take-away.
Hertfordshire County Council leader David Williams said the announcement was "very disappointing" but was in response to a new, faster spreading variant of the virus creating a significant increase in case numbers across London and the south-east.
"It is essential we follow the new rules to prevent it spreading," he said.
"We recognise the concerns that this escalation will prompt with both residents and businesses, and the additional restrictions and tougher rules that this involves.
"We also recognise the sacrifices they will be making yet again for the health, wellbeing and safety of the county."
