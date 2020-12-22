Covid-19 tier 4: People and businesses adapt at 'busiest time of the year'
Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire now face England's toughest tier four coronavirus restrictions. All non-essential businesses, including hair dressers, have closed and a ban on travelling in or out of the area is in place. What impact have the measures had on people and businesses?
'I was bereft'
Teacher Karen Thorp spent most of the first lockdown under sedation while being treated in intensive care for coronavirus.
After fighting back to health, she was looking forward to spending Christmas with her family until the latest restrictions came in.
The 52-year-old teacher, from St Albans, lives alone and is in a support bubble with her parents.
She will spend Christmas with her parents but was hoping to be joined by her two sisters.
"We've got a lot to celebrate this Christmas. My parents were desperate for us all to get together," she says.
"We had made the decision not to do it [meeting up] and had just finished discussing it all as a family - with a lot of tears - when all of a sudden Boris is making his announcement.
"I knew it was the right decision but I was bereft."
'We have a shop full of stock'
Maria Halshaw would normally expect to be rushed of her feet at this time of year.
Instead, the Marlow Bookshop in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, is operating a collection service for orders.
"What's happened is that we have a shop full of stock for what would absolutely be our busiest time of the year," she says.
"We normally have two people [staff] in, but in the days before Christmas we would have all four of us in every day and our turnover would be quadruple what it would be on a normal day. So it's a big blow.
"A recurring sentiment from our customers is that book shops should be included as "essential" shops as for many people, particularly those living alone in these troubled times, becoming lost within the pages of a good book is balm to the soul.
"But we've generally had a great response and are fulfilling all the orders we can in a fully Covid-compliant way."
'A complete storm'
Sparshott Fruiterers based in Bricket Wood, Hertfordshire. has been trading for 86 years, with December usually one of its busiest times.
But on Monday it had to stop taking further orders of fruit and vegetable deliveries for Christmas.
Chris Sparshott says news of the new variant and the announcement of tier four restrictions had "caused panic" amongst drivers from the European Union who were suddenly unable to bring any deliveries of fresh produce into the country.
The situation, he says, left the market from which he collects his fruit and vegetables in "chaos".
He usually arrives at New Covent Garden Market at about 23:00 GMT every night and leaves about 02:00.
But for the past couple of nights he has not been able to leave until 04:00 because deliveries are not coming in on time, if at all.
"The market was missing 24 hours of fresh deliveries so everything came to a grinding halt," he said.
"Christmas is busiest at the best of times so if you take out the delivery chain for a whole day, it means people have difficulties getting fresh produce.
"It's just caused anarchy, coming out of the EU, coronavirus and then Christmas, the three combined has just caused a complete storm."
Mr Sparshott said he has had to stop orders until after Christmas and buy as much extra stock as he can up front to supply customers up to Christmas Eve to ensure they get what they need.
"It's just guesswork really. I'm really disappointed as I feel I'm letting people down but I think we're doing our best," he said.
"It's been very difficult but we're getting through it. So many things aren't available, you just have to keep calm, think upfront and pre-order everything at the moment."
