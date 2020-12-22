Covid 19 tier four: 'Act as if you're infected to avoid lockdown'
- Published
The director of public health for Hertfordshire has said the "only way to avoid another lockdown is to behave as if we are all infected".
Prof Jim McManus said the longer it took for everyone to act as though they were infectious, the longer restrictions would stay in place.
Hertfordshire was placed into tier four of coronavirus measures on Sunday.
"It is exhausting, but that will bring us out of this faster than the vaccine and faster than a lockdown," he said.
During a BBC East Covid: Your Questions Answered live stream special, Prof McManus said he was aware residents had found lockdown and restrictions "tough, dispiriting and depressing".
"I think we could have a third lockdown," he said. "But I'll be honest with you, if we all behaved as if we are all infectious we wouldn't need a lockdown."
Prof McManus, also the vice-president Association of Directors of Public Health, said while some people were "really good at adhering to the measures", some had become "quite lax".
"People have gotten too close in supermarkets, too close in social situations and people are not wearing masks properly," he said.
"This new variant actually spreads much easier but if you stay 2m apart from one another and wear a face covering then you're fine."
