Milton Keynes house party murder accused convicted
Two men and two youths have been convicted of murdering two 17 year olds in a "ferocious" attack at a party.
Charlie Chandler, 22, Clayton Barker, 20, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old killed Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice at the house party in Milton Keynes.
Armed and wearing masks, three stormed the rear of the house while one, armed with a large machete, blocked the front door, Luton Crown Court heard.
They were each convicted of two counts of murder, on 19 October 2019.
A fifth man, Earl Bevans, 23, admitted the charges at the start of the trial.
Jurors heard the accused were all connected to the B3 gang based in west Bletchley, Milton Keynes.
After a tip-off that people associated with rival M4 group were at the party, they went to Archford Croft.
Ben was stabbed six times, including through the heart, causing him to die almost immediately, the prosecution said.
Jurors were told his friend Dom was chased out on to the street but slipped, and was "repeatedly sliced and stabbed as he lay on the ground".
He sustained 47 injuries and died later in hospital.
Two other people were seriously injured in the attack.
'Destroyed families'
Chandler and Barker, both from Bletchley, and the two teenagers, who cannot be identified because their age, were also found guilty of two counts of wounding with intent
Bevans, of no fixed address, also pleaded guilty to the same charges.
Prosecutor Rebecca Waller, said: "It is tragic that two young men lost their lives as a result of this vicious attack which has destroyed the boys' families and had a lasting impact on them and those that witnessed it."
Det Ch Insp Stuart Bosley, of Thames Valley Police, said: "It was a targeted, pre-meditated and calculated attack."
But he said the victims "had no idea that they were to be targeted in such a horrific way that night".
The case was adjourned and the defendants are due to be sentenced on 6 January.