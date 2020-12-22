BBC News

Covid-19: Latest figures for Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image captionBroxbourne, Watford and Three Rivers in Hertfordshire moved to tier three - high alert on Wednesday

There have been more than two million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and more than 67,000 people have died, government figures show.

However, these figures include only those who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus and other measures suggest the number of deaths is higher.

Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Peterborough are all in tier four - the highest level of restrictions.

It means people in those districts cannot form Christmas bubbles and all non-essential shops must close, along with hair salons and leisure centres.

Northamptonshire and the rest of Cambridgeshire remain in tier two.

The rate in Broxbourne was 802.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 18 December - the 16th-highest for a district in England.

  • 'Act as if you're infected to avoid lockdown'
  • Doctor 'blown away' by 'accelerating' Covid cases
  • 'We have a shop full of stock but we can't open'

Milton Keynes had the 36th highest rate in England with 605.3 cases per 100,000 people, almost double the rate a week ago.

All districts in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire had a week-on-week rise.

Below is a table showing the rate of cases per 100,000 people by council district in the week to 18 December, and the figure at the same point a week ago.

Covid-19 rates in the BBC East region. by council district. .

Below is how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to 18 December per county, and the figure at the same point a week ago.

Covid-19 cases in the BBC East region. by county. .

The table below shows how many people have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Total deaths since start of pandemic. by county. Figures are for people who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test. Data measured from 29 February to 22 December 2020.

Click here for the latest figures for Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker:

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive.

Or you could use this interactive map to check your district:

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19 in the UK: How many coronavirus cases are there in your area?

    Published
    1 hour ago

  • Lockdown rules: What Covid tier is your area in and what are the restrictions?

    Published
    1 hour ago

  • Covid-19 pandemic: Tracking the global coronavirus outbreak

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Coronavirus: How to get a Covid test

    Published
    16 November

  • Covid symptoms: What are they and how do I protect myself?

    Published
    25 September

  • Covid symptoms: Coronavirus Vs cold which do I have?

    Published
    16 September