UK flooding: Nine people and three dogs rescued from floods in Harrold
- Published
Nine people and three dogs have been rescued from a flood-hit property on Christmas Day.
Fire crews used an inflatable boat to lead people to safety in Harrold, Bedfordshire, at 10:40 GMT.
Police warned it was a "really serious situation" and contacted more than 1,300 properties along the River Great Ouse urging them to evacuate.
Supt Steve Ashdown said: "River levels are extremely high and we are expecting this to have a significant impact."
Two severe flood warnings and 18 flood warnings were issued for the area in and around Bedfordshire by the Environment Agency.
"The fact this is happening on Christmas Day makes the situation even worse, especially after the disruption so many of us have had to our plans already and I really do sympathise with people," Supt Ashdown said.
"But this is a really serious situation and we need people to take action in order to keep themselves safe."
⚠️ We’ve been dealing with #floods across #Bedfordshire through the night which has largely hit North of Bedford.— Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) December 24, 2020
🚘 Remember, please don’t drive through floods, but if there is some water left on the roads just be careful, drive slow & check your brakes are working. 👍 pic.twitter.com/QcnWUNnat0
The county was hit by heavy rainfall on Christmas Eve that saw many roads left under water.
Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said: "We have seen terrible flooding and my thoughts go all those caught up in this."
He praised council staff and emergency services who are "working hard to protect residents".