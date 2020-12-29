Grace Victory: Covid-19 leaves YouTuber 'in coma' after son's birth
The family of a popular YouTuber suffering from Covid-19 say she has been placed in an induced coma.
Grace Victory, 30, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, developed mild symptoms two weeks ago but was placed into intensive care on Christmas Day.
The move came a day after she gave birth to her first child, a boy, who was not due to be born until February.
In a statement issued on Miss Victory's Instagram profile her family said her condition was "stable".
It said: "Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they [doctors] had to make the decision of placing her into an induced coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover.
"We love her so, so much and we know she'll come out of this stronger than ever.
"She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray, to heal her."
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is among Grace's celebrity followers on Instagram, replied: "Sending you so much love to you all."
Model and campaigner Katie Piper wrote: "Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers Grace."
Grace Victory, also known as 'The Internet's Big Sister', joined YouTube in March 2011 and has amassed more than 221,000 subscribers with her videos about body image and pregnancy.
