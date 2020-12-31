Luton woman's head injury death investigated
The death of a woman found with a head injury is being investigated by police.
The woman, in her 50s, was found in Chapel Street, in Luton, Bedfordshire, at about 02:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The woman was taken to hospital but died the next day. Post-mortem tests were due to be carried out on Saturday.
Two men and a woman, all in their 50s, and a man in his 30s who were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm have been released while inquires continue.
