BBC News

Milton Keynes murder probe after stabbing death

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionOfficers found an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries after reports of an altercation, Det Ch Insp Andy Howard said

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from stab injuries suffered in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The victim, who was 18, was found at a house in Walshs Manor in Milton Keynes just before 03:00 GMT. He was taken to hospital where he has since died.

A 49-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in the same incident remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The arrested man, who is from Milton Keynes, remains in police custody.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story to tell email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Milton Keynes