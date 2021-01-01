Milton Keynes murder probe after stabbing death
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from stab injuries suffered in the early hours of New Year's Day.
The victim, who was 18, was found at a house in Walshs Manor in Milton Keynes just before 03:00 GMT. He was taken to hospital where he has since died.
A 49-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in the same incident remains in hospital in a stable condition.
The arrested man, who is from Milton Keynes, remains in police custody.
