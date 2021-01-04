Milton Keynes stabbing: Boy, 16, denies murder of Lewis Wenman
A 16-year-old boy has denied killing a teenager who was stabbed to death.
Lewis Wenman, 17, died after an incident in Tyburn Avenue, Milton Keynes, at about 18:40 GMT on 7 November and a post-mortem examination concluded he was stabbed in the chest.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded not guilty to murder at Luton Crown Court, and also denied a charge of theft.
He is due to stand trial at the same court in June.
