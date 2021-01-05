Bedfordshire flooding: Life 'upended' at 680-year-old cottage
- Published
A woman whose 78-year-old father's home flooded on Christmas Eve said the damage caused would "upend" his life for months.
A "tidal wave" from the River Great Ouse left Gordon Garon wading in 15in (38cm) of water in Roma Cottage in Odell, Bedfordshire.
It has been in the family for 70 years and cannot be insured for flood damage as it is deemed high risk.
Debbie Radford said the "terrifying" flood water poured through the walls.
The county was hit by heavy rainfall on 24 December and by Boxing Day people in more than 1,300 properties were urged to leave their homes.
At Mr Garon's 680-year-old cottage, the family stripped out the downstairs carpets and raised the settee and cabinets on to wrought-iron tables but most were already damaged as water "bubbled up through the floor", his daughter said.
"The walls are badly damaged, the paint and the plaster has bubbled, they are absolutely soaking," said Ms Radford.
"We thought it would come through the doors, but it poured straight through the walls. It is terrifying.
"I've always known we don't have foundations because the property is so old, but when you see it bubbling through the floors.... it just came as a tidal wave."
The water has receded and Mr Garon is back in the upstairs rooms of Roma Cottage, having stayed with Ms Radford.
"For most people, they can drive their cars through the areas that were flooded but for my dad this will go on for months until we have managed to dry it out," his daughter added.
"It's Grade II-listed so we can't just do we want, we have to get specialists in, and the council as well.
"This is the last thing he wants, he just wants to live his life and get on with things."
A crowdfunding page has been set up to help raise £5,000 toward the cost of repairs.