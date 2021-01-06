Milton Keynes house party murders gang jailed for life
Five gang members who stabbed two teenagers to death at a house party have been jailed for life.
Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were fatally stabbed in a revenge attack in Milton Keynes in October 2019.
Charlie Chandler, 23; Clayton Barker, 20; Ben Potter and Jamie Chandler, both 17, were convicted of murder at Luton Crown Court last month.
Earl Bevans, 23, pleaded guilty at the start of the trial.
The court previously heard the attackers were connected to the B3 gang in west Bletchley, Milton Keynes.
- Clayton Barker jailed for a minimum of 28 years
- Charlie Chandler jailed for a minimum of 27 years
- Earl Bevans jailed for a minimum of 27 years
- Ben Potter jailed for a minimum of 22 years
- Jamie Chandler jailed for a minimum of 22 years
After a tip-off that people associated with the rival M4 group were at the party, they went to Archford Croft, Emerson Valley.
Ben was stabbed six times, while prosecutor Charlotte Newell said Dom received 47 injuries before later dying in hospital.
The trial heard the murders were part of a revenge attack after members of the B3 gang were subjected to a "humiliating" ordeal by members of the M4 gang, including Dom Ansah.
