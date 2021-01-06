Covid: Boat owners fined £10k for hosting parties in Hertfordshire
Three £10,000 fines have been issued to boat owners who organised "raves" onboard during the festive period.
Hertfordshire Police were called a New Year's Eve party on a vessel on the River Lea at Broxbourne and found about 40 people, DJ equipment, a bar and nitrogen dioxide canisters.
Officers also attended events on different boats on 11 and 13 December and dispersed more than 100 people.
Sgt Chris Fisher said breaking Covid-19 restrictions posed a "grave danger".
"Even if we weren't living through a pandemic and under strict rules not to socialise in large groups to prevent coronavirus transmission, these party boats would be illegal," he said.
"They are dangerous for attendees with no crowd control measures, medical staff or security provision.
"Currently our area has one of the highest case rates in the region, so this makes it even more important that people adhere to the rules and not mix in large groups."
Warnings issued
The Broxbourne district has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern region, according to the latest government statistics.
In the week to 1 January it was 1,355.9 cases per 100,000 people - up from 1,071.1 in the previous week.
The rate across England was 572.1 per 100,000 in the week to New Year's Day.
A 33-year-old man from east London was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for organising and selling tickets to the New Year's Eve event.
Two men, aged 30 and 31, from north London have been fined £10,000 each, and all three been given a Community Protection Warning telling them not to return to the area.