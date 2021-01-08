Covid-19 lockdown: Businesses say 'life still goes on'
On Monday, the prime minister announced the return of a national lockdown and tougher coronavirus restrictions. Many businesses are having to close again, but, for those who can stay open, what differences are they seeing this time compared to the lockdown of spring 2020?
'A little bit of normality'
Dr Teresa Day says her dental clinic in Milton Keynes remains fully open this time.
During the first lockdown in March, dentists had to stop all but emergency treatment.
Dr Day says she is "still seeing a backlog" of patients who were unable to get a routine appointment during the first lockdown.
"If you don't have regular dental care you are storing up problems for the future," she says.
"We've seen a number of patients who've been living with pain for some time."
As well as using increased levels of personal protective equipment and checking for coronavirus symptoms, the surgery carries out an initial consultation with patients via a video call.
Dr Day says this allows the practice to spread out day-to-day appointments when people visit the building "so we know we are being clean and we work much more efficiently".
"It brings a little bit of normality into people's lives when they can get out to do these sort of things," she adds.
'Fully sanitised before we start'
Car garages have been able to open throughout the pandemic, but some closed during March and April due to a lack of business and safety fears.
Aaron Jackson, who runs a MOT and repair centre in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, says when he was closed during the spring 2020 lockdown as it was "all very scary, very new and we didn't have the processes in place as we do now".
He says when he reopened "we changed the way we were doing things", including measures such as mechanics wearing masks and gloves, increased hand-washing and use of hand sanitiser.
"We're fully sanitising the vehicles before we start work on them," he says.
Mr Jackson says it is important for key workers and people who are unable to work from home to keep their cars roadworthy and those not driving as much should still get problems checked.
"Something as simple as a noise from the brakes can develop into replacing the brake pads and the brake discs, or even causing an accident," he says.
"The NHS have enough to deal with without problems caused by people not feeling safe to get their cars worked on and roadworthy."
'We need to be open'
During lockdown home owners and tenants are still able to move house and estate agents can remain open.
Arika McCulloch, an estate agent in Biggleswade in Bedfordshire, says one of her priorities is the rented sector.
"We need to make sure we are here if our tenants if they have got heating or water issues," she says.
"We can't leave anyone that's vulnerable in this pandemic without any heating or hot water.
"There is a pandemic, but life still goes on and we still need to be open."
Ms McCulloch says people are moving house because of a change in circumstance, such as a new job or a growing family, but the pandemic has "changed people's minds" about where they want to live.
"People are coming out of London. They want extra space, they're using extra bedrooms as an office, they want to be in the open rural area," she says.
