Kensworth murder investigation: Two men deny killing Louise Rump

Published
image copyrightBedfordshire Police
image captionLouise Rump's body was discovered by firefighters

Two men have denied killing a mother-of-two who was found dead at her home.

Habib Jackson, 31, of Dunstable Road, Toddington and Christopher Hayward, 31, of Fensome Drive, Houghton Regis, pleaded not guilty at Luton Crown Court to the murder of Louise Rump, 29, on 16 October.

Firefighters discovered her body at her flat in Plewes Close, Kensworth, in Bedfordshire, after an alarm went off.

Both defendants are due to stand trial at the same court in August.

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionMs Rump's body was found at a flat in Plewes Close, Kensworth

