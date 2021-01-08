Kensworth murder investigation: Two men deny killing Louise Rump
- Published
Two men have denied killing a mother-of-two who was found dead at her home.
Habib Jackson, 31, of Dunstable Road, Toddington and Christopher Hayward, 31, of Fensome Drive, Houghton Regis, pleaded not guilty at Luton Crown Court to the murder of Louise Rump, 29, on 16 October.
Firefighters discovered her body at her flat in Plewes Close, Kensworth, in Bedfordshire, after an alarm went off.
Both defendants are due to stand trial at the same court in August.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk