Baldock Tesco fire sees supermarket evacuated
Staff had to be evacuated from a Tesco supermarket after a fire broke.
The blaze started at the Tesco Extra store in Baldock, Hertfordshire, at about 18:40 GMT on Sunday.
Six crews and an aerial platform were used after the fire started in a generator room on the second floor, the Herts Fire and Rescue Service said.
Everyone got out safely and the fire was put out shortly before 22:00. The store was closed to customers at the time it broke out.
A spokesman from Tesco said the shop on the town's High Street had reopened.
