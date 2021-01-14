Covid-19: Two Milton Keynes refuse drivers die after contracting virus
- Published
Two refuse lorry drivers have died after falling ill with coronavirus.
Serco, which is contracted to collect waste in Milton Keynes, said the two workers were from different teams but did not provide any more details.
A spokesman said: "They will both be sorely missed by all who knew and worked with them."
Milton Keynes Council said food and green waste collections had been suspended "until further notice" due to a rise in positive tests among staff.
Mark Sturgeon, Serco's senior contract manager, offered his "deepest condolences" to the friends and families of the workers who died.
"Sadly we have recently lost two of our colleagues on our Milton Keynes team to Covid-19," he said.
He said the safety of employees was its "first priority" and that "all appropriate measures in line with government guidelines" were being taken.
"In addition, our workplaces and activities are risk assessed and we carry our regular reviews to ensure the highest standards are maintained," he added.
In a message on its website, Milton Keynes Council said: "Our waste collection partner Serco has seen an increase of Covid-19 positive tests and staff requiring to isolate or shield.
"The situation is one that changes rapidly. In recent days nearly 40% of the waste collections teams have been unavailable."
Black bag waste and clear recycling sacks would continue to be collected as normal, it said.
Labour Councillor Emily Darlington, the cabinet member for public realm, said the situation was being "taken very seriously".
"I need reassurances that proper things are being put in place to make sure that staff on site, and while they are out working, are safe," she said.
"We are asking very important public health questions and will continue to make sure it is always in-line with public guidance."
Conservative environment and waste spokesman Dan Gilbert said the council had been warned that the waste collection service would come under pressure in the winter.
"They ignored those warnings and now the service is facing significant shortages due to the virus' impact, and there are wide warnings of missed collections," he said.