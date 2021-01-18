Milton Keynes tower blocks: Move from 'unsafe' tower blocks would be 'upsetting'
Residents of two demolition-threatened council tower blocks say they are frustrated by the process of being rehomed.
Milton Keynes Council is consulting tenants on whether to rebuild or refit Mellish Court and The Gables after they failed fire safety inspections.
Resident Tina Walsh said she was having to choose between "size or location" when looking at alternative housing.
The council said it was trying to be "flexible".
Inspections by the fire service found "significant" improvement works were needed in both.
The council's preferred option would be to demolish and rebuild the 60-year-old flats in Bletchley and Wolverton, but it was also considering having them refitted instead.
The consultation with residents lasts until 2 March.
Ms Walsh, who lives in Mellish Court with six-year-old daughter Tyler, said: "It's upsetting. I've made my flat a home.
"I've been told it is a choice of size or location.
"It's beyond my control, and the council's control as the building is so old."
Kirsty Piper, who lives in The Gables with her 10-year-old son, said it was "still scary when you've been told your flat is not fire-safe".
She said she was worried about having to start again in a new home, but added: "By the end of the year everyone who lives here will be in a fire-safe building.
"That's the most important thing."
Milton Keynes Council's cabinet member for housing, Emily Darlington, said she had "a lot of sympathy" for residents.
"I appreciate it's not their decision to move, but because of the fire safety issues we are having to decamp the building," she said.
"We are trying to be as flexible as possible, but in various areas there is a lack of council housing stock."
