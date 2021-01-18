Beaconsfield: Girl and two dogs saved from house fire
Firefighters have been thanked for a "fantastic" job after a girl and two dogs were rescued from a house fire.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Horseshoe Crescent in Beaconsfield at about 11:00 GMT.
Crews used a ladder to rescue the girl from a first-floor bedroom window.
The girl, and a woman who was out of the house when they arrived, were treated for breathing in smoke, along with two dogs who were given oxygen by firefighters at the scene.
Station Commander Paul Casey, who attended the incident, said: "Very well done to all involved. I would like to say what a fantastic job both the crews and the Thames Valley Fire Control operators did of ensuring the effective rescue of the occupant trapped by smoke and fire on the first floor."
