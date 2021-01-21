Woburn Sands parents' brain tumour research plea after son dies
- Published
The parents of a teenager who died from a brain tumour are marking what would have been his 14th birthday by calling for more investment into the disease.
Shay Patel, from Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes, died aged 13 in September, less than two years after his diagnosis.
Niki Patel said her "incredibly kind" son would have wanted "to really help children in the future".
She wants people to sign a Brain Tumour Research petition to trigger a House of Commons debate to fund more research.
The family had no warning that Shay was anything other than a healthy 11-year-old when he came into their room at 05:30 GMT in November 2018.
"All of a sudden he had just started to shake into a full seizure," Mrs Patel said.
Her "football-mad" son had been to training the night before, as well as attending school.
Mrs Patel said "by the time he arrived at A&E, he seemed back to his usual self and laughing and joking" so they were "shocked to the core" to discover the diagnosis.
Further tests at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford revealed it was incurable glioblastoma multiform tumour.
The family attempted alternative experimental treatment, first in the United States and then Germany, which had to be suspended due to Covid-19.
Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, but historically 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to the disease, according to Brain Tumour Research.
The charity's petition, which needs 100,000 signatures to secure a Parliamentary debate, is calling for £35m a year to be allocated to brain cancers, in line with breast cancer and leukaemia.