Covid: Learner driver fined over 130-mile lockdown trip to Watford
A learner driver who decided to drive 130 miles (209km) to visit a friend has been fined for flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules.
Police stopped the man on the M25 near Chorleywood in Hertfordshire over insurance issues and discovered he only held a provisional licence.
He told officers from the road policing unit he was driving from Bournemouth to see a friend in Watford.
They seized his car and he was also reported for traffic offences.
This veh was stopped on the M25 due to Ins issues. Checks showed the driver was a prov. licence holder with no pass cert. Driver also confirmed he had driven from Bournemouth to see a friend in Watford. Veh seized, driver reported for offence & Covid FPN issued. 411872/406938 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/vRtnTHWk1X— BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) January 21, 2021