Covid: Learner driver fined over 130-mile lockdown trip to Watford

Published
image copyrightBCH Road Policing Unit
image captionThe driver was travelling from Bournemouth to visit Watford - a 260-mile (418km) round trip

A learner driver who decided to drive 130 miles (209km) to visit a friend has been fined for flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Police stopped the man on the M25 near Chorleywood in Hertfordshire over insurance issues and discovered he only held a provisional licence.

He told officers from the road policing unit he was driving from Bournemouth to see a friend in Watford.

They seized his car and he was also reported for traffic offences.

