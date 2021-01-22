Covid-19: Welwyn Garden City '150-person' funeral leads to £10k fine
- Published
A funeral director has been fined £10,000 after police were called to a funeral with close to 150 people in attendance.
Hertfordshire Police said the large gathering in Welwyn Garden City was reported to them on Thursday.
Coronavirus rules mean a maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral.
Supt Nick Caveney said: "This was a clear and blatant breach of the current restrictions".
The force said it had worked with other agencies and the family in advance of the funeral "in an attempt to ensure the safety of those attending and that of the wider public".
'Flagrant breach'
But when officers attended they found the large number of people at the church, and a 41-year-old man from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was handed the £10,000 fine after police served a fixed penalty notice.
Several members of the public had contacted the force about the funeral at the Roman Catholic Church of Our Lady, Queen of Apostles on Woodhall Lane.
Supt Caveney said the fine was given to the funeral director "for not managing this event correctly and advising their clients of the rules".
"We implore all business owners to ensure they are following the restrictions safely and responsibly," he said.
"Flagrant breaches such as this will not be tolerated."
The church has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk