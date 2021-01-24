Hertfordshire firefighters rescue Shetland pony from 10ft sinkhole
A Shetland pony which fell down a 10ft (3m) sinkhole has been rescued by firefighters.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the "difficult and challenging" rescue in Abbots Langley at about 08:30 GMT on Friday.
Simon Tuhill, area commander, said the animal had fallen down the sinkhole overnight and was trapped.
It took more than three hours to dig around the hole and crews used strops to support the pony and lift her out.
Mr Tuhill said: "This was an especially difficult rescue because of the restricted space available for crews."
A vet checked the animal and sedated it before firefighters could rescue it from the hole.
Mr Tuhill said: "This was a really technically challenging incident."
He added, via Twitter, the animal was left "dirty but safe" after it had been assessed by a vet.
