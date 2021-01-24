In pictures: Snowy scenes across the East
Parts of the East of England have been blanketed in snow, as a yellow Met Office weather warning remains in place until midnight.
Northamptonshire Police said the snow had caused "worsening road conditions".
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire armed policing unit said it had attended three incidents "in quick succession, due to adverse weather conditions".
However, most people managed to stay safe and enjoy the snow. Here is a selection of images from across the region.