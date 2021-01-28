Barn fire in Buckinghamshire causes smoke to drift across A40
- Published
A large plume of smoke drifted over an A-road as firefighters tackled a barn fire overnight.
About 30 firefighters were sent to New Denham in Buckinghamshire, after the fire broke out at about 20:20 GMT on Wednesday, affecting the nearby A40.
The open-sided barn contained hay, farm machinery and horse boxes.
Crews from Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and London fire services attended and some were still at the scene on Thursday.
At its peak, smoke drifted across the A40 in the direction of Denham, and residents were advised to stay in and keep windows shut.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk