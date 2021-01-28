Covid-19: Tributes to Woodhill prison nurse who died with Covid
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a prison nurse who died with Covid-19.
Craig Goldsney, 47, had worked as an NHS mental health nurse at HMP Woodhill, a category A men's prison in Milton Keynes, since 2007.
Mr Goldsney, from Northampton, died in hospital on 21 January after a "hard fought battle", colleagues said.
The staff nurse was "a dear friend and much respected", they said on a fundraising page, which has been set up to help his wife and three sons.
"Craig was an extremely popular member of the healthcare team with his colleagues and prison staff and he was well respected and liked by his patients," they said.
The chief executive of the Central and North West London NHS Trust, which employed Mr Goldsney, said: "He was a dedicated professional, and embodied the service motto of 'caring, not judging'.
"This is so sad, but Craig will be remembered with honour and gratitude."
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?