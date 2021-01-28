Maids Moreton: Benjamin Field in bid to overturn murder conviction
- Published
A churchwarden jailed for killing an author to inherit his estate has made an attempt to have his murder conviction overturned.
Benjamin Field, 30, was jailed for a minimum of 36 years in 2019 for the murder of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.
His barrister told the Court of Appeal the conviction was "unsafe" as the trial judge misdirected the jury.
The Crown Prosecution Service disputed the claim.
Field duped Mr Farquhar into a fake relationship to get the author to change his will and make him the main beneficiary.
The trial heard Field carried out a sustained "gaslighting" plot aimed at making Mr Farquhar question his sanity.
Mr Farquhar's drinks were topped up with bioethanol and poteen, a high strength Irish alcohol, and his food was laced with drugs, prosecutors said.
Jurors were told Field "suffocated him" when he was too weak to resist, and left a half-empty bottle of whisky in Mr Farquhar's room to create the misconception he had drunk himself to death.
Mr Farquhar died in October 2015 and then Field embarked on a relationship with his neighbour, 87-year-old retired head mistress Ann Moore-Martin.
Miss Moore-Martin died of natural causes in May 2017 and Field was accused of plotting to kill her, but was found not guilty.
University lecturer Mr Farquhar and Field had undergone a "betrothal" ceremony while the trial heard Field and Miss Moore-Martin had a sexual relationship.
Field admitted duping both Mr Farquhar and Miss Moore-Martin into fake relationships with him as part of a plot to get them to change their wills, but denied any involvement in their deaths.
Representing Field, David Jeremy QC argued the directions given to the jury before it started deliberations left the defence with "nothing to say", despite there being "much that could be said on Field's behalf on issue of causation".
He told the court full directions would have allowed the defence to explain that the prosecution "could not prove causation" as there was "no evidence that Mr Farquhar had been forced or tricked" into consuming alcohol and a tranquiliser drug.
For the Crown Prosecution Service, Oliver Saxby QC said the murder conviction was safe as the drugs, alcohol and "smothering" were all part of a plan concocted by Field.
Lord Justice Fulford and two other judges said they would give their ruling to the appeal at a later date.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk