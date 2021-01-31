BBC News

Royston: Explosion carried out on 'suspicious' vehicle

image captionOfficers were called to the vehicle parked on Royston's High Street on Saturday

A controlled explosion was carried out on a "suspicious" vehicle in a town centre, police said.

Hertfordshire Police said officers were called to the vehicle parked on Royston's High Street on Saturday.

A cordon was put in place and the area was evacuated.

The force said a bomb disposal team attended and carried out the controlled explosion as a precaution and an investigation into the incident was continuing.

