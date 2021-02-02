Captain Sir Tom Moore dies in hospital with coronavirus
- Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore has died with coronavirus.
The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities, was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing on Sunday.
The Queen led tributes to Capt Sir Tom, "recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world".
His daughters said they "shared laughter and tears" in their final few hours together.
Capt Sir Tom tested positive for Covid-19 last week. He had not had the vaccine.
He was knighted by the Queen in July in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Capt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts, and those of the royal family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."
In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Captain Sir Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word. In the dark days of the Second World War he fought for freedom and in the face of this country's deepest post-war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit.
"It is quite astonishing that at the age of 100 he raised more than £32 million for the NHS, and so gave countless others their own chance to thank the extraordinary men and women who have protected us through the pandemic.
"He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world. Our thoughts are with his daughter Hannah and all his family."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "This is incredibly sad news. Captain Tom Moore put others first at a time of national crisis and was a beacon of hope for millions. Britain has lost a hero."
The Army veteran won the nation's hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
In a statement, Capt Sir Tom's daughters Mrs Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.
"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.
"We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.
"The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of.
"Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever."
Capt Sir Tom's daughters said the care he received from the NHS was "extraordinary".
They said staff had been "unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined".
The Army veteran, originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, came to prominence by walking 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown.
Capt Sir Tom joined the Army at the beginning of World War Two, serving in India and Myanmar, then known as Burma.
He became the oldest person to have UK number one when he performed You'll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball.
The singer said on Twitter: "Rest in peace @captaintommoore. A wonderful life so well lived and a hero and fighter to the very end. So very very sad. Love and prayers for @Hannah_I_M and all the family."