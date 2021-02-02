Leon Briggs inquest: Police officers accused of 'pack of lies' over restraint
- Published
A police officer involved in restraining a man who later died has been telling "a pack of lies" about the incident, an inquest heard.
Leon Briggs, 39, died in November 2013 after being detained at Luton police station under the Mental Health Act.
The jury was told police officers used "excessive force" while restraining the father-of-two, and one was accused of trying to "cover up" what happened.
Acting Sgt Loren Short denied lying and said the restraint was necessary.
He had previously told the court he saw "no evidence" of injury to Mr Briggs as he was restrained in Marsh Road on 4 November 2013.
The lorry driver was restrained face-down by officers, handcuffed and placed in leg restraints following concerns about his behaviour.
Mr Briggs was detained in a cell at about 14:25 GMT under the Mental Health Act, but he became unconscious and was pronounced dead in hospital at about 16:15.
The inquest heard his primary cause of death was "amphetamine intoxication with prone restraint and prolonged struggling".
A secondary cause of death was given as coronary heart disease.
Dexter Dias QC, representing Mr Briggs' family, said Acting Sgt Short was telling the jury "a pack of lies" in an attempt to "cover up what you and your colleagues did to Leon".
The Bedfordshire Police officer was accused of lying about bruising to Mr Briggs' legs and how he was restrained.
"You physically forced him to the floor when there was no need to do it," Mr Dias said. "The truth is you used unnecessary force on him, didn't you?
"And it was excessive force, and by doing that, Mr Short, you put the life of Mr Briggs in danger."
Acting Sgt Short denied all of Mr Dias's accusations, saying restraint was needed because Mr Briggs was behaving "aggressively".
Mr Dias also accused the officer of coming up with a "false story" with his colleague PC Geoffrey Bennett.
The jury was told Acting Sgt Short answered "no comment" to "virtually every single question" in four different interviews about the incident.
The inquest heard the two officers provided prepared statements about the incident which were "exactly the same".
CCTV footage played to the jury showed Mr Briggs repeatedly shouting "no" as he was taken into the police station.
He can be heard screaming and shouting for several minutes before falling silent.
A female voice is heard saying "Leon, are you alright?".
A male voice is heard saying "he is dripping with sweat" while another person says "come on Leon".
An ambulance is then heard arriving, before paramedics attempt to resuscitate Mr Briggs.
Mr Dias said the footage showed Mr Briggs was "deeply disturbed".
The inquest continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk