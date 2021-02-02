Captain Sir Tom Moore: Queen leads tributes
The Queen has led tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who has died with coronavirus.
The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities, was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing on Sunday.
The Queen is to send her own private message of condolence to the family, Buckingham Palace said.
"Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year," said a spokesman.
"Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."
Captain Sir Tom was awarded a knighthood from the Queen in the summer at Windsor Castle.
On the day, he said he was "absolutely overawed" to be knighted.
Politicians, broadcasters and celebrities have also paid their respects to the Army veteran.
The flag above 10 Downing Street will fly at half-mast, while Boris Johnson has spoken to Captain Sir Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore to offer his condolences.
The Prime Minister described him as a "hero in the truest sense of the word".
"He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world," he added.
The Health Secretary Matt Hancock posted on Twitter, saying: "I'm so sorry to hear that Captain Tom has passed away in hospital.
"He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country & I send my best wishes to his family at this time."
Broadcaster Floella Benjamin said: "Captain Tom is the epitome of fighting spirit and optimism, how to #nevergiveup. What a wonderful #legacy he has left for us all to emulate. Rest in Peace Captain Tom Red."
Sir Tom was unable to be vaccinated for coronavirus as he was being treated for pneumonia.
Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said Captain Sir Tom Moore gave the nation a "boost when we most needed it".
She said in a statement: "On behalf of everyone in the NHS, I want to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore who has been the model of all that has been good about our country's response to Covid-19."
She said his most important contribution to those working in the NHS was "how he brought the country together and gave us all a boost when we most needed it".
In a statement, Capt Sir Tom's daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said: "The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of.
"Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever."