Buckingham residents feel 'scared' after carbon monoxide leak
- Published
Residents in a block of flats which was evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak say they are "scared" to live in their homes.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue said high levels of the poisonous gas came from generators when the building's car park flooded on Friday.
Resident Paula Lelitte said the whole incident was a "shambles".
The Guinness Partnership, which owns the building, said it was "gathering information" about what happened.
Buckinghamshire Council said a domestic alarm in a flat was triggered when the colourless and odourless gas spread.
The fire service said it found "high carbon monoxide (CO) levels caused by generators in the previously flooded basement car park".
Ms Lelitte said residents had to evacuate for four hours, and added: "It was a bit of a shambles, the whole thing.
"Residents have said 'I don't want to be here anymore, I'm scared'.
"At the moment people don't feel safe."
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Buckinghamshire Council said its officers attended on the afternoon of 29 January "to assess requirements and to support any immediate needs as a result of evacuation".
"Environmental health has now reported the incident to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for further investigation and will assist with this as required," it added.
"An allegation made regarding the building's fire alarm system has been referred to the Buckinghamshire Fire Service."
The Guinness Partnership said: "We have had contractors working to dry out the basement following the recent flooding.
"We are still gathering information into the release of carbon monoxide.
"We are also reviewing our service offering and considering providing replacement detectors as standard in future, as clearly this is an area of concern to residents and we are keen to respond as we are committed to providing the best possible service."
Work on the site has been "suspended" and it apologised to residents, it added.
