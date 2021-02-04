Fantastic Beasts 3: Leavesden filming stopped over positive Covid test
- Published
Filming on the third Fantastic Beasts film has halted after a "team member" tested positive for coronavirus.
The Harry Potter spin-off, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, is being shot at Warner Brothers Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.
Warner Bros Pictures said the diagnosis came as a result of "ongoing testing" that all those working on Fantastic Beasts 3 received.
It said production had "paused" and the employee was in isolation.
Filming for the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the title of which has yet to be announced, was originally due to begin in March 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic prompted Warner Bros to postpone until September.
Confirming the news that a person amongst the cast and crew had tested positive for Covid-19, a spokeswoman said: "The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Fantastic Beasts 3 paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines."
The company has not confirmed the identity of the person who tested positive.
The follow-up to The Crimes of Grindelwald will not feature Johnny Depp, who left the franchise in November after losing a libel case.