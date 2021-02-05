Milton Keynes councillor resigns over neglect of 4-year-old son
- Published
A councillor has resigned after she was convicted of neglect for leaving her four-year-old son at home alone while she went out to work.
Labour's Shammi Akter, 38, has been a councillor for Woughton and Fishermead on Milton Keynes council since 2018.
She was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, having admitted the charge last year.
Milton Keynes Council said her resignation came into immediate effect.
It added it would publish a notice of vacancy in due course.
Despite an attempt to stop her name being published, the judge ruled that Ms Akter, who sat on a number committees including adult social services, could be identified.
She will also have to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.
Labour leader of the council, Pete Marland, said she was no longer a member of the Labour group.
Mr Marland said she was expelled "given the seriousness of her conviction".