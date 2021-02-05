Captain Sir Tom Moore: Family plan 'quiet' funeral
- Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter said his family was planning a "quiet" funeral to celebrate his life.
Capt Sir Tom died at Bedford Hospital on Tuesday, two days after being admitted with breathing problems.
Lucy Teixeira said she learned to share her father with the world since he found fame by raising £33m for NHS charities ahead of his 100th birthday.
She said he had a long life and peaceful death, adding: "I'm really grateful - he had a good innings."
Speaking to ITV News, she added: "He leaves us with a really strong, powerful message - tomorrow is a good day.
"Those words represent his whole life to me.
"He has shown resilience, courage, and I have seen him do that all his life."
Reflecting on what she would like to see happen as a memorial to her father, she said: "At the moment, my sister Hannah and I are planning a careful send-off that is suitable to him, quite quiet in a manner that he would say to us 'well done, girls'.
"I know that there are things being talked about, but my sister and I are focusing on planning the next stage and celebrating the end of his life."
The Queen led condolences earlier this week, and Capt Sir Tom's memory was honoured with a national clap led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday evening.
Nurses and doctors directly involved in his care at Bedford Hospital also joined the national clap, while the veteran's first regiment, The Yorkshire Regiment, tweeted a video calling him "a true inspiration".
The total raised by Capt Sir Tom's efforts reached £39m, after the addition of Gift Aid.
'All in his stride'
Ms Teixeira, a homeopath based in Reading, said she had visited her father in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, at least once a month, but the pandemic had put an end to that.
"I had, and my sister had, been planning a 100th birthday party with him and a small amount of friends and of course that didn't happen.
"But instead, I've learnt to share him with everybody, and it has been incredible how... he is now in the hearts of the whole nation, in fact the world.
"I remember talking to him last year and I asked him what had been happening and it turned out that the day before, David Beckham had visited.
"He took it all in his stride. I was really proud of him, really proud of my family."