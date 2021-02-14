Covid-19: Luton teen speaks of 'really scary' time her dad caught virus
A teenager whose father was in critical care for 54 days with coronavirus said it felt like "half my world came crashing down" when he became ill.
Dan Ridlington, 42, missed his daughter Ashleigh's 16th birthday after being placed into a coma at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.
He eventually was well enough to leave hospital but has faced a slow recovery.
Ashleigh said it was a "really scary" time but she had been making positive changes to help her through lockdown.
She told her experience to the BBC, as BBC Local Radio unveiled a campaign to raise awareness about children's mental health during the pandemic.
'Most terrifying day'
The college student, from Luton, said before her father was affected by Covid she "had a bad attitude towards it" and did not realise how serious it was.
"The moment I realised it was really hard was when it hit my dad," she said.
"When he was taken into hospital because he couldn't breathe I thought I was going to lose my dad.
"It was really scary. I wouldn't want to put anyone through that. It was the most terrifying day of my life."
Happy Heads, a BBC Local Radio campaign
- Happy Heads aims to raise awareness about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on children's mental health
- Recent data published by NHS Digital shows a steady growth in the number of children experiencing mental health problems
- BBC Local Radio stations want to help children, parents and carers by promoting volunteering and sharing links to charities and organisations
- They will share stories of hope across local BBC radio and help those in need of support
She said on her 16th birthday, it was "horrible" waking up and not having a message from her dad.
"He was in a coma for my birthday and it was terrible, I hated it," she said.
Mr Ridlington has since been discharged from hospital after having to relearn basic tasks such as walking and talking.
He said his recovery was "very slow" and he had "very limited movement" due to nerve damage caused by Covid. He said he also struggled with shortness of breath.
Ashleigh said the pandemic, and particularly the most recent lockdown, had affected her mental health and she was dealing with anxiety.
"I've had no motivation for my online lessons and just feel so tired," she said.
"Days feel like they are just rolling into one."
But she said he had been trying to make positive changes, with lockdown stretching through winter.
"Recently I've decided to wake up a bit earlier, I do a face care routine or put my make-up on and try and make myself feel upbeat," she said.
