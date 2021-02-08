BBC News

Newport Pagnell: Woman raped after 'online dating' scam at M1 services

image captionThe woman had been been approached by her attacker at Newport Pagnell Services, off the M1

A woman was raped by a "persistent" man who had asked her to sign up for online dating at a motorway services.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was at Newport Pagnell Services, off the M1 near Milton Keynes, at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday when she was approached.

After refusing his requests, the woman agreed to instead do a dating survey.

She got in his people carrier at about 07:00, was driven to Pennycress Way, Newport Pagnell, and sexually assaulted and raped, Thames Valley Police said.

The offender was described as an Asian man, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, who referred to himself as Adam.

image captionThe rapist drove his victim to Pennycress Way and parked in one of the residential parking areas, like the one pictured

He had brown eyes, black hair that was shorter on the sides and longer on top, and a messy beard. He also wore glasses.

The man spoke with a British accent and told the victim that he lived in Mayfair, but was originally from Northampton, police said.

He drove a silver people carrier with a cream fabric interior.

Det Con Christina Bradley put out an appeal for witnesses, adding: "I would also ask any motorists who were in the area to check dashcam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist our investigation."

