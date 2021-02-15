Stevenage murder inquiry: Boy, 16, arrested after attacked man dies
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man who had been attacked.
Hertfordshire Police were called to Meadow Way in Stevenage at 09:15 GMT on Friday after concerns about the 31-year-old man's welfare were raised.
Paramedics took the man to the Lister Hospital, but he died shortly after arrival.
Two boys, aged 15 and 17, and a man were also arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
The force said the man had been attacked, but did not give any further details.
Police said the three teenagers and the 41-year-old man remained in custody.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, appealed for witnesses and said extensive inquiries were being carried out to help "establish the sequence of events before and after the incident".
