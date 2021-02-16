Stevenage stabbing: Boys aged 15 and 17 charged with man's murder
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death at his sister's home.
Hertfordshire Police were called to Meadow Way in Stevenage at 09:15 GMT on Friday and found Christopher Hewett with stab wounds to the chest.
The 31-year-old was taken to the Lister Hospital but died shortly after arrival.
A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court.
Det Insp Iain MacPherson, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "This has been a fast-moving investigation with arrests swiftly made and charges now brought.
"However, we are still appealing for witnesses and for anyone with information that could assist this investigation to please come forward."
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 41-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
