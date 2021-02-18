Stevenage murder inquiry: Christopher Hewett's family 'devastated'
The family of a man stabbed to death at his sister's home have said their "worlds have been ripped apart".
Father-of-two Christopher Hewett, 31, died shortly after arriving at hospital, having been found injured in Meadow Way in Stevenage on Friday.
Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 15, have been charged with Mr Hewett's murder.
In a statement released through Hertfordshire Police, Mr Hewett's family said: "We can't even begin to put into words how devastated we are."
They added: "Christopher was a wonderful only son, a loving father-of-two, a fiancé, a brother and a great friend to many.
"We will miss him forever, and he will never be forgotten."
Det Insp Iain MacPherson, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, called it an "incredibly fast-moving investigation".
He acknowledged news of the death would be "really concerning" but asked residents not to speculate "about the incident or the identities of those arrested or charged, especially on social media".
"Anyone aged under 18 who is arrested or charged in connection with a criminal offence is automatically given anonymity by the courts, unless a specific order is granted by them," added Det Insp MacPherson.
"Speculating on the events or the investigation online could compromise the case, and prevent Christopher's family from getting the justice they deserve."
He repeated an appeal for witnesses and information.
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 41-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders have been released on bail and under investigation respectively while inquiries continue.
