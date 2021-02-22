Horse in ditch rescued by Hertfordshire fire crews
A horse that got stuck in a ditch has been winched to safety.
Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to Wildhill Road in Hatfield at about 13:45 GMT on Sunday where the animal was lying on its side.
Crews from Hatfield and Potters Bar used straps and a rough terrain forklift to safely lift the horse, which was uninjured.
Station commander, Wayne Gibbons, said it was "excellent work by all involved".
