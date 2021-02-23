Buckinghamshire road's 70 potholes 'worse than Mars'
- Published
A road with more 70 potholes has been described by residents as "worse than Mars".
Temporary repairs were made on Latimer Road in Chesham on Saturday by Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB).
Local people described the work as "scandalous" and "an eyesore".
A spokesman for TfB, which acts on behalf of Buckinghamshire Council, said the repairs were to keep the public safe and that the road was "due to be resurfaced in the new financial year".
Chesham resident Lee Evans posted images after the work had been carried out on social media, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Evans said he was doubtful how effective the repairs would be.
"This section of road requires a complete resurface, not expensive temporary treatments," he said.
Other residents used the Our Chesham private Facebook group to say the road was "an absolute mess" and "worse than the images coming back from Mars".
Conservative councillor Mark Shaw said the temporary repairs were made "to keep the road safe before doing more full-scale repairs".
A TfB spokesman said: "We can confirm this section of road is due to be resurfaced in the new financial year.
"We continue to closely monitor and inspect this particular location for any further defects and shall complete further remedial works if they are required here until the full resurfacing scheme is complete."