Pupils both relieved and upset as GCSEs and A-levels cancelled
- Published
GCSE and A-level students are set to have their grades decided by teachers after the exams were cancelled in England due to coronavirus.
Grades will be determined by a combination of mock exams, coursework and essays.
Schools minister Nick Gibb said the government did not think it was "fair for students to sit the exams in the normal way".
But what do students make of the decision?
The BBC has spoken to four teenagers who were due to sit GCSEs and A-levels to get their reaction.
'I have full faith in my teachers'
Neha was due to sit a psychology A-Level exam and said she was glad to finally have "clarity" about how grades will be decided.
The Milton Keynes student said she felt as though she was "constantly in a state of limbo" while trying to prepare for exams she was not sure she would ever take.
"We've been preparing for exams for our whole school life," she said.
"You focus on exams and now that they are gone it's quite difficult to come to grips with that."
The Shenley Brook End School pupil said she liked sitting exams as she felt it was a "solid structure" and there was also a social aspect as well as "a feeling of unity".
"Afterwards everyone is talking on social media about what answers they got and that's something I really enjoyed," she said.
"I've actually made friends through it before so I will miss that."
Despite previously looking forward to taking her exams, Neha said she had "full faith" in her teachers and believed they were "more than capable" of deciding accurate grades.
"I have full trust that I will get the grades I deserve and I hope that's the case for everyone else as well," she said.
'I think I could achieve more now'
Tristen is a student at Comberton Village College and was due to sit his GCSEs this year.
The 15-year-old said he was "happy" that his grades would be decided by his teachers rather than exam results.
"It always stresses me out knowing I'm going to be in an exam hall," he said. "I think it's better teachers deciding than doing the exams because they know what I'm capable of."
Tristen said he thought the decision made it "more fair" for students.
"With exams you can have good days and bad days.
"I think I could potentially achieve more now as going to exam halls stressed me out and I feel I forget everything I've learned."
'I'm definitely upset I'm not doing my exams'
Benjy is also a student at Shenley Brook End School and is studying maths, history and economics at A-level.
He said it was "a kicker" to find out he would not be sitting exams.
"You always have that in your mind, that that's what you're working towards," he said.
"I'm definitely upset I'm not doing my exams but I'm trying to look for the silver lining in it."
Benjy said he felt it was "just a case of getting your head down and working to the best of your ability" despite all of the changes.
"It has definitely been a period of slight anxiety as you're not in control about what will happen," he said.
"But I have the utmost confidence that my teachers are able to give grades that truly reflect their students' progression.
"I have the reassurance that my teachers know me well and I believe they will give me the grades I would be capable of achieving if I sat my exams."
'I feel relieved'
Hana said the decision to cancel exams in England had taken "the worry off my shoulders".
"I feel relieved because I don't want to be sat in a hall with everyone around me," the 16-year-old said.
The GCSE student said knowing she would not be sitting exams will allow her to "focus on working hard".
"I feel quite happy about how my grades will be decided as my teachers know what I'm capable of and that I can do well," she said.