Buckinghamshire councillor's 'offensive' online outburst to be investigated
An investigation has been launched after a councillor used verbally abusive language at an online meeting.
The incident, likened to farcical scenes made infamous by Handforth Parish Council, took place at Buckinghamshire Council on Wednesday.
Councillor Ray Farmer has apologised for the "out of character" outburst.
The council said it was "investigating the comments" and that a section of the meeting containing them had been removed "as it was offensive".
The incident took place at the authority's full council meeting during voting on its revenue budget and capital programme.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Farmer's comments, which were critical of the ruling Conservative administration, came after a phone rang during proceedings.
The council has since cut the segment of the recording from its online record of the meeting.
Conservative councillor Netta Glover, seen laughing following the incident, said: "The Handforth Parish Council broadcast was fresh in my mind.
"I never expected anything similar from our council so when it did happen to us my mirth came unbidden."
Mr Farmer, who said he would not be standing in May's council elections as he was retiring, said he had been "frustrated" by the way the vote was conducted.
"I shouldn't have done it," he said. "I will have to apologise to the chairman.
"It was very unusual for myself, very out of character, but sometimes it gets you."
Buckinghamshire Council said it had received a complaint, but that no councillors had been named.
It said there would be "consideration of whether a member has breached the code of conduct".
The council added: "We have edited the video as it was offensive. We are now investigating this incident, we are not covering it up."