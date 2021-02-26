Covid: Bedford school head rejects 'lost generation' label
By Alex Pope
BBC News, East
- Published
A school head teacher has rejected comments from some politicians and the media that children have become the "lost generation" due to the pandemic.
Ruth Wilkes, principal at Castle Newnham Federation in Bedford, said in an email to parents that they were "the crucial generation".
During the lockdowns, pupils will have "built resilience and an awareness of the fragility of our world", she said.
One parent said "it makes you feel like everything is going to be OK".
Mrs Wilkes, who runs the state school for children aged four to 16, said: "I strongly believe that this is not going to be a 'lost generation' of children whose life chances have been irreversibly impacted upon by a world pandemic, as sections of the media and some politicians would have it.
"This is a generation of children who, through this collective human experience, will have built resilience, self-reliance and an awareness of the fragility of our world, which will serve them well as they continue to be educated and to make their way through life."
They were the "crucial generation" who were needed to help the world recover from the pandemic and tackle issues such as climate change and global inequality, she said.
Olivia Fisher, whose three children attend the school, said: "It was a beautifully written email, I was in tears reading it.
"Mrs Wilkes just gets it and makes us all feel like everything is going to be OK."
Ellie Collins, another parent, said: "I feel very blessed that my two children go to such a wonderful school that has been amazing over the last year."
Mrs Wilkes said children would "bounce back" and "the curriculum can be caught up".
